Tampa defenceman Victor Hedman misses Game 2 against Leafs with undisclosed injury

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) plays the puck from his knees in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Victor Hedman will miss Game 2 of the Tampa Bay Lightning's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undiclosed injury Thurday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meara