CF Montreal face biggest test of the season against high-flying FC Cincinnati

CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois eyes the ball as CF Montreal's Gabriele Corbo tries to stop New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. as CF Montreal's Gabriele Corbo defends during second half MLS action in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Major League Soccer's most in-form team will meet its top home club on Wednesday when CF Montreal visits Cincinnati FC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Allen McInnis