Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. The Canadian tennis star Bianca was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill