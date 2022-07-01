Source: Toronto Raptors sign NBA champ and free agent forward Porter Jr.

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III, rear, and center Al Horford during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. The Toronto Raptors have signed Porter Jr., who was a key member of the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jed Jacobsohn