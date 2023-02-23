NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals

FILE - Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway stakes during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 21, 2023, in Washington. The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and Hathaway from the Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)