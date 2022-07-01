Canadian women lose to Spain in return to field hockey World Cup after 28 years away

Karli Johansen, of Canada, moves the ball between Carla Rebecchi, of Argentina, left, and Rosario Luchetti during a women's field hockey gold medal match at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.Canada's women's field hockey team ended a 28-year absence from the World Cup with a 4-1 loss to co-host Spain in Friday's tournament opener. THECANADIAN PRESS/AP-Silvia Izquierdo