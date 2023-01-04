Expert: Hamlin's cardiac arrest shows how access to defibrillators can save lives

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined by medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football may serve as a wake-up call for many Canadians says a spokesman for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emilee Chinn