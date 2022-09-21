Blue Bombers to add former receiver Poplawski to their Ring of Honour

FILE -- The new Winnipeg Blue Bombers 1980s-style logo is shown off by Bombers alumni and players (left to right) James Murphy, Bob Cameron, Joe Poplawski, Ken Ploen, and Chris Cvetkovic at a press conference at Canada Inn Stadium in Winnipeg, Tuesday, April 24, 2012. The Blue Bombers will add former receiver Poplawski to the club’s Ring of Honour at IG Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods