Canadian golfing great Mike Weir closes day at Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO - Canadian golfing great Mike Weir closed the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday evening.
Weir, from Brights Grove, Ont., pressed the button that formally stops trading for the day as gold confetti fell in the downtown building.
The 52-year-old Weir is the winningest men's golfer in Canadian history with eight victories on the PGA Tour.
He was named the captain of the international team for the upcoming Presidents Cup on Wednesday at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Royal Montreal Golf Club will host the next Presidents Cup in 2024.
Weir was the first Canadian to ever play in the star-studded event that sees the best golfers from around the world, minus Europe, play the top players from the United States.
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., both played for the international team at the 2022 edition, making it the first time two Canadians played in the tournament.
The Americans won 17 1/2 to 12 1/2 at the Quail Hollow Club outside Charlotte, N.C., in late September.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.