Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

FILE - New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series on Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation on Monday, Dec. 12, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Bassitt. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)