Canada qualifies for Olympic spot at sailing world championships

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Toronto's Sarah Douglas qualified Canada for the 2024 Olympics in ILCA 6, the first one for the country, at the sailing world championships on Saturday.
Douglas finished 24th overall in the women's dinghy to be the top Canadian on both the men's and women's side at the worlds, which continue through to Sunday.
The 29-year-old was sixth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the laser radial race.
However, no athlete met the Sail Canada selection process criteria to automatically qualify themselves in ILCA 6 for the 2024 Games.
In order to do so, the athlete with the lowest score combined position from the 2024 worlds in their respective classes and the 2024 Princess Sofia Regatta, added together, will be selected based on a sailing scoring system, which is lowest score first.
In the case of a tie, the athlete or team in the higher position, based on the sailing scoring system, at the 2024 Princess Sofia Regatta will qualify to be nominated. If an event is cancelled, it will be replaced by the 2024 European championships of the class.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2023.