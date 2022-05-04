Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment

Nine-year-old Derek Rodriguez poses for a photo with Mike Lanzillotta, the Blue Jays fan who caught Aaron Judge's home run ball a night earlier and handed it to the youngster, before the start of American baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday May 4, 2022. The young New York Yankees fan's dreams came true on Tuesday night in Toronto when he was handed a home-run ball hit by Aaron Judge. A clip of the interaction quickly went viral. Rodriguez and Lanzillotta were on hand to watch batting practice Wednesday afternoon and later met Judge in the Yankees dugout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gregory Strong