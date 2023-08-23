Bombers, Alouettes meet in showdown of teams riding four-game win streaks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes have a trio of key similarities heading into their clash on Thursday night. Both CFL clubs are riding four-game win streaks, both will have their starting quarterbacks back from injury and both are coming off one-point victories that were nothing to brag about. Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) makes the catch as Edmonton Elks' Marloshawn Franklin Jr. (32) and Loucheiz Purifoy (0) scramble to stop him during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday August 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.