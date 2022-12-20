Touchdown Atlantic to return in 2023 as Argonauts and Roughriders meet in Halifax

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jamal Morrow, right, leaps over a tackle in front of Toronto Argonauts Wynton McManis, left, and Shaq Richardson during the first half of CFL action at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., Saturday, July 16, 2022. Touchdown Atlantic is returning on July 29 with a marquee Canadian Football League matchup.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese