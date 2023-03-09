'Doesn't really matter where we're seeded:' Ravens eye four-peat at U Sports Final 8

Carleton Ravens' Aiden Warnholtz, centre, dribbles the ball down court during Ontario University Athletics Final Men's Basketball against uOttawa, in Ottawa, in a Sunday, March 5, 2023, handout photo. Winners of the last three national titles, the Ravens come in as the third seed after falling 79-57 to the Ottawa Gee-Gees in the Ontario University Athletics title game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wutti, *MANDATORY CREDIT*