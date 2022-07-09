Canadian teams fall in quarterfinals at beach volleyball tournament

Canada's Sarah Pavan, right, and Melissa Humana Paredes in action during their quarter final game at the Elite Beach Pro Tour, in Gstaad, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Two Canadian duos fell in quarterfinal play Saturday at the Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 beach volleyball competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keystone, Peter Schneider

GSTAAD, Switzerland - Two Canadian duos fell in quarterfinal play Saturday at the Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 beach volleyball competition.

Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto and Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., dropped a 21-11, 21-13 decision to Brazil's Duda and Ana Patricia.

Australia's Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy defeated Toronto's Sophie Bukovec and Brandie Wilkerson 16-21, 21-10, 15-12.

Duda and Patricia beat Bukovec and Wilkerson last month in the final of the world championship.

