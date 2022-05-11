On the brink of elimination, Oilers look for quicker start, more consistency

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, right, looks at Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Time is running out for the Oilers. Another slow start led to another loss Tuesday and now Edmonton is must-win territory, down 3-2 to the L.A. Kings in their first-round playoff series.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill