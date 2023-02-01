Maple Leafs happy to be on Pendrith's golf bag as Canadian partners with Arnett

Taylor Pendrith drives off the second tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. Pendrith, a PGA Tour player from Richmond Hill, Ont., debuted a new golf bag emblazoned with the Maple Leafs logo on Wednesday ahead of the first round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carlos Osorio