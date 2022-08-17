Winnipeg's Sierhuis discovers love of rowing after childhood cancer diagnosis

Manitoba's Katie Sierhuis, right, and Leah Miller are shown at the Canada Games in Niagara, Ont., in this Wednesday, August 17, 2022 handout photo. Sierhuis was a promisIng hockey and soccer player before she diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when she was 12. She tried rowing as a fresh start after her recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Dan Labricciosa