Canadian Olympian Marie-Michele Gagnon to retire following alpine ski season

Three-time Canadian Olympian Marie-Michele Gagnon has announced she will retire from alpine ski racing at the conclusion of the World Cup season.
The 33-year-old from Lac-Etchemin, Que., is the lone established downhiller on the Canadian women's team.
She's won five World Cup medals in her career, including gold in alpine combined in both 2014 and 2016.
Gagnon placed eighth in women's downhill at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and has finished in the top-10 at five world championships.
Her eight Olympic alpine ski racing starts is tied for the most ever by a Canadian woman.
Along with over 270 World Cup starts, Gagnon has 23 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships starts, also more than any other Canadian.
She is engaged to American ski racer Travis Ganong.
