Ticats name veteran CFL coaches Reinebold, Milanovich to coaching staff

Hamilton Tiger-Cats special teams co-ordinator, Jeff Reinebold, yells at a referee following an attempted on-side kick by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats late in the second-half of CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Hamilton on October 28, 2016. Reinebold is back with the Tiger-Cats.The veteran CFL coach was named Hamilton's special-teams co-ordinator and assistant defensive backs coach Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power