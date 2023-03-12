Canada's Dabrowski advances to second round of women's doubles at Indian Wells

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski plays as return during a doubles match with playing partner Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani cruised through first-round play, defeating Asia Muhammad and Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-3 at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung)