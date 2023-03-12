Canada's Dabrowski advances to second round of women's doubles at Indian Wells

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski plays as return during a doubles match with playing partner Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani cruised through first-round play, defeating Asia Muhammad and Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-3 at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani cruised through first-round play, defeating Asia Muhammad and Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-3 at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday.

Dabrowski and Stefani fired one ace to two double faults and broke on 5-of-7 opportunities in the one hour, one-minute women's doubles match.

They also won 74.2 per cent of first-serve points.

Meanwhile, Muhammad of the U.S. and Kazakhstan's Danilina committed four double faults with zero aces and won just 58.1 per cent of first-serve points.

They were also only able to convert on one of their seven break point chances.

Later Sunday, Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov take on Cameron Norrie and Lucas Miedler in second-round men's doubles action.

