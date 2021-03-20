Matz allows one earned run over five innings as Blue Jays beat Phillies 3-1

Toronto Blue Jays' Steven Matz delivers a pitch during first inning spring baseball action against the Philadelphia Phillies, in Dunedin, Fla., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Matz allowed one earned run over five innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in pre-season baseball action Saturday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Franklin II

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Steven Matz allowed one earned run over five innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in pre-season baseball action Saturday afternoon.

Matz gave up five hits, struck out six batters and didn't issue a walk.

Riley Adams homered for the Blue Jays, who improved to 11-7-1.

Bo Bichette and Randal Grichuk had two hits apiece for Toronto. The Blue Jays outhit the Phillies 9-7.

Matt Moore shouldered the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.

