Alouettes’ sign first-round pick Lwal Uguak, release 11 players

Temple quarterback Todd Centeio (16) eludes Connecticut defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (98) on his way to scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in East Hartford, Conn. The Montreal Alouettes signed first-round pick and six-foot-five, 271-pound defensive lineman Lwal Uguak on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Stephen Dunn