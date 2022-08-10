Given a clean bill of health, Akinola waits his turn in star-studded Toronto attack

Ayo Akinola learned all about patience in rehabbing an injured anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. CF Montréal goalkeeper James Pantemis (41) makes a save as Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) jumps over him avoiding a collision during second half Voyageurs Cup semifinal soccer action against CF Montréal in Toronto on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette