MADRID (AP) — Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has created a stir on Twitter with a post saying he is gay.
The brief message sent on Sunday quickly went viral and prompted widespread speculation.
“I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay,” Casillas said, along with the hashtag “HappySunday,” also in Spanish.
Casillas did not elaborate on the message, leading some to question its meaning and even veracity.
The tweet came a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.
