Passaglia, Cutler and other football alumni demand removal from SFU Hall of Fame

Canadian Football Hall of Famers Lui Passaglia, Dave Cutler and Doug Brown are among 11 football-only members of the Simon Fraser University Sports Hall of Fame who're demanding they be removed from the shrine over the school's decision to cease its football program. Passaglia looks up at the clock during the first half of his final home game at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver Saturday Nov. 4, 2000 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody