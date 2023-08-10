MONTREAL - Women's third-round play at the National Bank Open is delayed due to rain.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was tied at one set apiece with No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova before the match was interrupted.
No. 10 Daria Kasatkina was leading Marie Bouzkova 2-1 in the second set after taking the first.
Tournament officials say play will not resume before 4:30 p.m. ET.
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., who won an epic match over No. 11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday, was scheduled to face American Danielle Collins at IGA Stadium's Centre Court on Thursday night.
Fernandez is the lone Canadian remaining in the women's tournament.
Earlier Thursday, Jessica Pegula of the United States advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.
Pegula, the fourth seed in Montreal, had six aces to one double-fault and broke Paolini five times on 11 chances to cruise to victory in just one hour nine minutes.
The American is looking for her first NBO Open title after reaching the semifinals at the last two tournaments.
Pegula will next face the winner of a match between sixth seed Coco Gauff of the United States and ninth seed Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia.
Paolini had advanced to the third round in a walkover after her second-round opponent, 13th seed Madison Keys, withdrew due to a hip injury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.