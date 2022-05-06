OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks signed linebacker Deshawn Stevens, their 2021 first-round pick, to a CFL contract Friday.
Ottawa selected Stevens, 24, in the first round, No. 6 overall, in last year's draft. The Toronto native had 12 tackles through 10 games last season at West Virginia.
The six-foot-two, 255-pound Stevens recorded 36 tackles (13 unassisted) the previous season at Maine in a campaign reduced to four games.
--
VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Lions signed global defensive lineman Karlis Brauns and Canadian receiver Dallas Dixon on Friday.
B.C. selected the six-foot-four, 270-pound Brauns, of Riga, Latvia, in the first round, No. 3 overall, in the CFL global draft Tuesday.
Dixon, of Sherwood Park, Alta., joins the Lions following three years at Simon Fraser, registering 17 catches for 255 yards and two TDs in 23 career games.
--
CALGARY -- The Calgary Stampeders signed linebacker Ryan Gomes and defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott on Friday.
Both players were selected in the second and third rounds, respectively, in the 2022 CFL global draft Tuesday.
Gomes, a six-foot, 217-pound linebacker, was in North Carolina but raised in Brazil. He played at Mexico’s Universidad de las Americas Puebla and signed with Ottawa last year but was released.
Devine-Scott is a six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Australian who played his college football at Western New England, a Division 111 school in Springfield, Mass. He appeared in 24 career games at safety, registering 133 tackles (three for loss) 16 pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a blocked extra kick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.