Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

Four-time Olympian Bruny Surin poses for a photo, Friday, January 22, 2021 in Laval, Que. Former sprint star Bruny Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was named the Canadian team’s chef de mission for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, and reflect on the unique Games last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz