Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

TORONTO - The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft.
The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship.
The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch.
“Another local signing, Owain was massive for UBC in his career there, both as a player and a leader," Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. “He brings size and toughness to the back row, with a work ethic to match.”
An academic all-Canadian, Ruttan represented Canada at the 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy in Romania and is a graduate of the Ontario Blues junior men’s provincial program. He played club rugby for the Cobourg Saxons and the Peterborough Pagans before attending UBC.
Ruttan joins fellow UBC alumni Ben LeSage and Tyler Rowland with the Arrows.
“Both my mom and my grandfather are Arrows season ticket-holders, and really enjoyed going to the games at York Lions Stadium last season," Ruttan said. “I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity to play in front of family and friends."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022