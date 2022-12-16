Former Canada foes face off Saturday to decide third place at the World Cup

Canada's head coach John Herdman reacts during the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. If nothing else, Saturday's third-place playoff at the World Cup serves as a reminder of the tough neighbourhood that Canada found itself in in its return to the men's soccer showcase after a 36-year absence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Natacha Pisarenko