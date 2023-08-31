Dabrowski, Routliffe advance to doubles second round at US Open

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open women's doubles tournament with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Lauren Davis of the United States and Czechia's Anastasia Detiuc on Thursday. Dabrowski takes part in practice for the Billie Jean King Cup tennis qualifiers against Belgium, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck