TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs, Santiago Espinal added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Saturday.
Kirk hit a leadoff homer against former Blue Jays left-hander Aaron Loup in the seventh inning, then hit a two-run shot off right-hander Jaime Barria in the eighth. It was Kirk’s first multihomer game of the season and the fourth of his career.
Toronto won for the 14th time in 20 games and moved a season-best 13 games above .500 at 59-46. The Angels lost their second straight.
Shohei Ohtani started for the Angels after leaving Friday in the ninth because of cramps in both legs. Ohtani was hit on the left foot by a pitch in the first inning, doubled in the third, and was intentionally walked in both the fifth and sixth.
Angels outfielder Taylor Ward left after he was hit in the side of the head by a pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in the fifth.
Génesis Cabrera (2-1) was the winner. Reid Detmers (2-8) took the loss.
BRAVES 11, BREWERS 5
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña hit his 24th home run and stole his 50th base and Atlanta used a six-run first inning to beat Milwaukee.
Bryce Elder (8-2) shut down the Brewers after being staked to the big lead. He allowed one run and four hits while striking out three in seven innings.
Taylor Hearn allowed four runs in the eighth for the Braves before Michael Tonkin closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.
Acuña went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs, a home run, a steal and a walk. He is on pace for 39 home runs and 79 steals for the season.
Julio Teheran (2-5) lost to his former team.
GIANTS 3, RED SOX 2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — J.D. Davis homered on the first pitch from Maurico Llovera in the ninth inning to lift San Francisco past Boston.
After the Red Sox tied it in the top of the ninth on Justin Turner’s two-run single against All-Star closer Camilo Dovall that deflected off diving second baseman Casey Schmitt’s glove and rolled into center field, Davis came through for San Francisco with his second game-ending hit of the season.
Llovera (1-1) was acquired by Boston from San Francisco earlier this week.
Giants slugger Wilmer Flores continued his hot streak with three hits and an RBI and made a terrific defensive play at first base.
Doval (3-3) got the win after blowing a save.
WHITE SOX 7, GUARDIANS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered for the first time in more than a year on a three-hit night, Mike Clevinger tossed five shutout innings in his return from the injured list and Chicago beat Cleveland.
Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and Yoán Moncada had two RBIs to help the White Sox beat Cleveland for the second straight night following a six-game losing streak. Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez drove in runs with singles in the seventh inning.
Clevinger (4-4) allowed just two singles, walked none and struck out three against his original team after missing six weeks with right biceps inflammation. The right-hander had last pitched on June 14 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, and left after 72 pitches in this one.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the first inning by first base umpire Todd Tichenor for arguing after Steven Kwan was doubled off first. Logan Allen (4-4) was the loser.
TIGERS 5, MARLINS 0
MIAMI (AP) — Akil Badoo and Riley Greene homered and five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter in Detroit's victory over Miami.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera doubled and singled in four at-bats and continued to receive cheers in his final visiting series against the club he began his 20-year career with. The game, promoted as Venezuelan Heritage Day in honor of Cabrera, attracted a crowd of 32,936 — the Marlins' largest home crowd since April 2017.
Joey Wentz (2-9) pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief for the victory.
Miami’s Luis Arraez went 2 for 4 to increase his major league-leading batting average to .381. Johnny Cueto (0-2) was the loser.
