Vanderbilt adds John Calipari's son, Brad, to basketball staff

FILE - Kentucky's Brad Calipari listens to a reporters question during the school's NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. John Calipari's son is joining a Southeastern Conference staff, just not at Kentucky. Brad Calipari, 26, has been hired as Vanderbilt's director of on-court player development, Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse announced on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)