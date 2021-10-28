Edmonton Elks are still searching for first victory this year at Commonwealth Stadium

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jesse Briggs (34) tackles Edmonton Elks' Greg Ellingson (82) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.The Elks are riding a five-game losing streak overall and haven't played since dropping a 26-16 home decision to Winnipeg on Oct. 15. Visiting teams have outscored Edmonton 141-79 this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.