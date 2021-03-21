(All Times Eastern)
NHL
New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1 - overtime
Florida at Tampa Bay
Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
---
AHL
San Jose at Henderson
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley
Binghamton at Hershey
Laval at Stockton
Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.
---
NBA
Indiana at Miami
Oklahoma City at Houston
New Orleans at Denver
Orlando at Boston
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
---
MLB Spring Training
N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 3
N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 9 Boston 4
Minnesota 12 Baltimore 7
Detroit 5 Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 11 Tampa Bay 1
Miami 4 Houston 2
Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs
Colorado vs. Kansas City
Texas vs. Cleveland
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego
Seattle vs. Milwaukee
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.