(All Times Eastern)

NHL

New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1 - overtime

Florida at Tampa Bay

Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

---

AHL

San Jose at Henderson

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley

Binghamton at Hershey

Laval at Stockton

Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

---

NBA

Indiana at Miami

Oklahoma City at Houston

New Orleans at Denver

Orlando at Boston

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

---

MLB Spring Training

N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 9 Boston 4

Minnesota 12 Baltimore 7

Detroit 5 Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 11 Tampa Bay 1

Miami 4 Houston 2

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs

Colorado vs. Kansas City

Texas vs. Cleveland

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego

Seattle vs. Milwaukee

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.