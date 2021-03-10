Matthew Phillips tied the game in the third, then scored the winner as the Stockton Heat edged the Manitoba Moose 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Phillips' goal 1:09 into the extra period extended Stockton's win streak to seven games.
Emilio Pettersen had a goal and an assist for the Heat (7-2-0), while Artyom Zagidulin made 29 saves for the win.
Skyler MacKenzie and Jeff Malott found the back of the net for the Moose (6-6-2).
Mikhail Berdin stopped 27-of-30 shots for Manitoba.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.