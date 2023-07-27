Davis still a Ticat after failed physical voids trade to Calgary Stampeders

Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive end Ja'Gared Davis (56) smiles as he shakes hands with Montreal Alouettes defensive back Ciante Evans (4) who just made an interception during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

 pmp

Ja'Gared Davis is still a Hamilton Tiger-Cat.

Hamilton dealt the veteran defensive lineman to the Calgary Stampeders on Tuesday. But the deal was voided Thursday after Davis failed his physical.

That means the Ticats reclaim Davis's playing rights because the trade was conditional on Davis passing a physical with Calgary.

The Stampeders also get back the '24 sixth-round draft pick they gave to Hamilton for Davis.

Davis signed with Hamilton during the offseason after helping the Toronto Argonauts win a Grey Cup last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.