Backstrom, who won 6 Stanley Cups with Montreal, dies at 83

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003, file photo, Ralph Backstrom, president and general manager of the CHL Colorado Eagles hockey team, is shown at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo. Backstrom, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, college coach and founder of a minor-league team, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. He was 83. (Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via AP, File)