Offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick signs Winnipeg Blue Bombers contract extension

Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick (51) lifts up wide receiver Darvin Adams (1) after a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during overtime football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. All-star American offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick has signed a one-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn