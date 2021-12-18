Foegele scores twice to lift Edmonton Oilers over Seattle Kraken 5-3

Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano, left, tumbles atop Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) while Kraken goalie Chris Driedger is buried below as the puck sits in the back of the net in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Seattle. The play was eventually ruled a goal by Foegele. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)