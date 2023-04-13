Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers out for regular-season finale with upper-body injury

Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers, right, shoots the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenceman Scott Harrington during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, March 23, 2023. Ehlers will miss Thursday's regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury, head coach Rick Bowness told reporters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Gallardo