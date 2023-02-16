Paul Jerrard, former NHL assistant, dies of cancer at 57

FILE - Calgary Flames assistant coach Paul Jerrard, top right, stands next to head coach Glen Gulutzan, top left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 8, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Jerrard, one of the few Black assistant coaches in the NHL during his three stints in the league, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was 57. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)