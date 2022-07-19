Receivers Ellingson, Lawler, QB Evans named CFL top performers for Week 6

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Carlton Agudosi (86) and Greg Ellingson (2) celebrate Agudosi’s game winning touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ellingson, Edmonton receiver Kenny Lawler and Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans have been named the top performers for Week 6 of the 2022 CFL season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods