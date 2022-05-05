Ex-world champ Spencer says Boxing Canada boss should've been fired "a long time ago"

Canada's Mary Spencer returns to her corner after losing 17-14 against China's Jinzi Li during their 68-75kg women's quarterfinal bout at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London, U.K., Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. Spencer, an eight-time national middleweight champion — and one of Canada's most recognizable boxers — was among the 121 athletes and coaches who signed Wednesday's letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, Boxing Canada's high performance director, plus an independent report into what they say is a toxic culture in their sport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz