Three Canadians to ride together on Israel-Premier Tech team for Tour de France

Stage winner Hugo Houle of Canada celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 178.5 kilometers (111 miles) with start in Carcassonne and finish in Foix, France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Canadians Michael Woods, Houle and Guillaume Boivin will ride together in Israel-Premier Tech's entry for the Tour de France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thibault Camus