Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

FILE - Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Fred McGriff smiles on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Atlanta. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File)