Blue Jays top Twins 3-2 on overturned call

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield who tags from third on a sacrifice fly by Cavan Biggio in the tenth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. The play was overturned on review due to the catcher blocking the plate and the Blue Jays won 3-2 in 10. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)