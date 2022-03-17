Toronto FC trades Jamaican defender Kemar Lawrence to Minnesota United

Toronto FC has confirmed the departure of Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence via trade with Minnesota United.
In exchange, Toronto gets the rights to Sean O'Hearn, a Georgetown defender taken 38th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, and a conditional US$50,000 in general allocation money in either 2022 or 2023 if certain performance metrics are met.
The 23-year-old O'Hearn, who can play fullback and centre back, played with TFC forward Ifunanyachi Achara at Georgetown University. Both were part of the 2019 Hoyas squad that won the NCAA Division I title.
O'Hearn signed with the New England Revolution II in November 2020 prior to the MLS draft. He returned to New England's reserve team after spending the 2021 pre-season with Minnesota.
His "college protected period priority rights" belong to Toronto until the end of 2022.
Toronto acquired Lawrence from Belgium's Anderlecht last May, signing the 29-year-old fullback to a contract through 2024. He made 26 appearances with one goal in all competitions in 2021.
But he has not been part of the MLS club this year with head coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as TFC's sporting director, saying only that the team was exploring options for Lawrence.
Bradley is using former wingers Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Jacob Shaffelburg at fullback this season.
Lawrence is the 19th member of Toronto's 2021 first team to move on. Toronto has already seen fullbacks Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest, England), Brazil's Auro (Santos, Brazil) and Justin Morrow (retirement) depart.
Minnesota was happy to take the Jamaican.
“Kemar is a player we’ve been looking at for three to four years. He’s someone who is highly experienced and knows the league inside out,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. “He’s just come back from a successful spell at Anderlecht, playing in the biggest club in Belgium, where he did so well, they wanted to keep him.
"(We are) delighted to bring him in. A lot of competition for places, and it just got heightened even more with this introduction. Really pleased he’s decided to join us, and we think he’s going to be a great addition to the squad.”
Minnesota lost the service of Chase Gasper this week when the defender voluntarily entered MLS’s Substance Abuse and Behavioural Health (SABH) Program for personal reasons. Gasper, who started 30 games for the Loons last season, will be unavailable until cleared for participation by program doctors.
Lawrence began his youth career with Rae Town FC in the Jamaican second division before moving to Harbor View FC of Jamaica's Red Stripe Premier League in 2007.
He has won more than 70 caps for Jamaica, where he has played with Minnesota defender Oniel Fisher.
Toronto (0-2-1) hosts D.C. United on Saturday (2-1-0).
---
Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022